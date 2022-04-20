NGT Notice To UP Govt Over Illegal Banquet Halls In Ghaziabad

New Delhi: A plea alleging that a large number of banquet halls and wedding farm houses in Ghaziabad are running without requisite environmental permissions today prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on the issue.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the UP government, Central Groundwater Authority, state pollution control board, Ghaziabad Development Authority, the District Magistrate and others.

The green panel has directed all the parties in the case to file their replies within two weeks. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad residents Sushil Raghav and Akash Vashishtha seeking action against banquet and marriage halls in Ghaziabad which are running without obtaining consent under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1974 from the pollution control board.

"The application pertains to construction and operation of a large number of baarat ghar/wedding farm houses/banquet hall/ party halls and such events happening in open lawns and green belt area without obtaining any consent...

"The banquet halls and party halls also violate the provision of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 as severe noise pollution is caused due to the loud music played by the organizers of the event. It is further submitted that they extract huge quantity of ground water without any NOC from Central Ground Water Authority," the plea, filed through advocate Rahul Chowdhary, said. The petition has sought closure and demolition of such illegal banquet and party halls which were operating without proper consent from pollution control board and Central Ground Water Authority. PTI