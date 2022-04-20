NGT Forms Panel To Submit Report On Lakhwar Multipurpose Project In U'khand

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to submit a report on conditions subject to which Lakhwar Multipurpose Project in Uttarakhand can be allowed.A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted the independent expert committee headed by Additional Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources.“The domain experts will look into their respective fields, to be collated collectively by the committee. The meeting of the committee may be called within one month. “Further study may be completed within two months in the light of available data or such other data as may be required to be collected,” the bench said.The committee may record its observations about the viability of the project, mitigating the adverse impact on environment and also for resettlement and rehabilitation of inhabitants, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said. The committee may complete its proceedings as far as possible within four months and file its report before the tribunal on or before June 30, 2022, it said.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by environment activist Manoj Mishra against the environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (300 MW) by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.The plea contended that the drinking water/irrigation component of the project has not been appraised and the Expert Appraisal Committee went beyond its mandate while conducting its meeting for granting the environmental clearance to the project. The Lakhwar multi-purpose project will produce 300 MW of electricity. The 330 million cubic metres water in its reservoir will supply irrigation and drinking water to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. —PTI