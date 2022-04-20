NGT directs committee to submit report on plea alleging sand mining in Saharanpur

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Monday directed a committee formed by it to submit a factual report on a plea alleging sand mining in contravention to rules in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked a committee comprising Saharanpur District Magistrate, and a member from State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), to submit report in the matter before July 15.

"The nodal agency will be SEIAA, Uttar Pradesh, for coordination and compliance. The applicant may serve a set of papers to the District Magistrate, Saharanpur and SEIAA, and file an affidavit of service by email," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Pramod alleging that District Survey report for riverbed sand mining in District Saharanpur has been finalised without conducting replenishment study as required under the Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2020.

The plea alleged that mining sites are within 1 km from Kalesar National Park and Elephant Reserve which is prohibited as per Ministry of Environment and Forests order.

Mining is being carried also in the prohibited area which is upstream of Hathnikund Barrage in Saharanpur and sand excavation has been continuing even during the locked down period, the plea said.

—PTI