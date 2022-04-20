NGT chairperson donates Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES fund

New Delhi: National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has contributed Rs 50,000 to Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to aid the nation''s fight against COVID-19.

The fund has been set up to provide emergency relief in the times of epidemic in the country. Positive cases have inched towards the 2,000 mark on the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown.

"Hon''ble Chairperson, NGT, has decided to contribute a sum of Rs 50,000 to the fund," said a notification undersigned by Registrar General Ashu Garg.

The chairperson also advised tribunal members as well as the officers of registry to generously contribute towards the cause.

For all gazetted and non-gazetted officers, three and two days'' salary will be deducted. One-day payment of all group-C non-clerical employees will be cut from their salary.

The tribunal also said that there is an extraordinary situation faced by the world and steps are being taken by the government to contain the spread of deadly virus.

Many from the legal fraternity are coming forth with the contributions. All the Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) S. A. Bobde, have also contributed Rs 50,000 each to the fund.

