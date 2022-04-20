NGT Chairperson Calls For Unified Efforts To Address Environmental Issues

Chandigarh: National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Saturday gave a clarion call to all the stakeholders for acting together to address the environmental pollution including air, water, sewerage and solid waste management, which is the need of the hour.

Addressing the first of its kind Regional Conference on environment under theme 'No Time Left, Act Now' being organised by the Environment Department Punjab, the NGT Chairperson said, ''Time has come to act otherwise we will have to face devastation''. He underscored the need to maintain ecological balance to ensure healthy life of the countrymen.

Expressing confidence that this conference would be a model itself in the country to disseminate the message of environment preservation, the Chairperson said that it is a strong beginning, which could be efficaciously replicated at the grassroots level across the country for resolving the environmental issues. He said maximum involvement of people should be made in such pro-people and pro-nature initiatives to avert environmental imbalances. There are several models and it is needed to develop and finalise more such models to resolve the concerns related to environment.

Emphasising that 'Clean Environment' was a call of the day and to provide clean, green and pollution-free environment, strict compliance of positive steps and environmental laws should be made by all stakeholders with massive and pro-active participation of the people. He complimented the Punjab Government, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and Principal Secretary Environment Rakesh Verma for organising this conference in larger public interests. The plenary session was participated by Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

Assuring full support and cooperation from NGT, the Chairperson categorically said that there was no dearth of funds and people were willing to extend all possible cooperation as the clean environment was an issue of 'great urgency'.

Referring to waste management, Mr Goyal said the authorities concerned would have to execute command and control model in letter and spirit to ensure reforms and achieve desired goals. The Chairperson further pointed out that environment laws and industry had no conflicts.

He said the economic activities and employment generation were also a key role in the holistic development of the nation. Enforcement of environmental laws is not intending to stop or harm industrial activities but if appropriate compliance of such laws were ensured, the Industrial activities would get major boost. He said that the industrial activities should be carried out without harming the environment and it was possible.

Urging Punjab and Haryana Governments to remove the garbage dumps from both states and restore the land occupied under garbage piles, Goyal said that our country had over 4100 garbage dumps sites in 4100 cities, which could be leveraged for business and employment opportunities as the goal of clean environment could not be realized so far these sites were property utilized.

Exhorting the industry and agrarian sectors to come forward for using the treated sewerage water, Goyal said that effective management of sewerage water both solid and liquid was also much needed and the treated solid sewerage could be used as manure while the liquid for industrial and agriculture purposes.

In his address, Chairman of NGT Committee of River Sutlej Justice Jasbir Singh called upon the people of State to take an initiative since this noble cause was a 'second war of independence' to make India pollution free country. He said everyone should have deep understanding about the environmental issues as the situation was turning from bad to worse and the authorities with the active public participation would have to perform.

Taking note of gravity of the situation, he said that time has come to act or react and if not now then when, as it was now an environment emergency with no time left.

In his welcome address, the Principal Secretary Science, Technology and Environment Rakesh Verma said Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji had preached us the eternal message of 'Pawan Guru Pani Pita Mata Dharat Mahatt', which was immensely relevant in contemporary times as all of us should work in tandem to secure healthy environment. UNI