Lucknow: With more than 20 crore devotees and pilgrims visiting Kumbh Mela this year in Prayagraj from all across the country, Pi-Lo Shudh Pani Foundation, Bisnouli Sarvodaya Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan (BSGSS), a Delhi Based NGO in partnership with REC Foundation, the CSR wing of Rural Electrification Corporation Limited launched an initiative to provide free, safe and clean RO drinking water to all pilgrims until the very last day of Kumbh Mela.

While this initiative will provide free RO drinking water to the general public at the Kumbh Mela site, post this event, the trio will further set up water ATM machines at various iconic locations of India starting from Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand and UP.

BSGSS organized a public function at Akshaya Patra, Sector - 4, Prayagraj, on Tuesday to earmark the formal launch of installation of smart water ATMs (Automated Drinking Water Dispensing Machines) at different locations across Kumbh Mela site.

Mr Avinash Bharati from REC foundation inaugurated the project at Akshaya Patra. Office bearers of BSGSS, officials from the district administration and Mela organizing committee attended this event. Commenting on this initiative, Mr Avinash Bharati, Chief Manager REC Foundation said "It is a fact that owing to rapid urbanization, unchecked industrial approval action, and pollution of water factories, access to safe water in India remains a major challenge approval action age. We are happy to be associated with Pi-Lo Shudh Pani Foundation in making pure drinking water a possibility for the masses, and just not classes." These Smart Water ATMs with the capacity of 250 LPH can serve water about approx. 3000 people per day. Other features of these water ATMs include real-time display & server monitoring of water quality (TDS, Temp, pH), back-lit 50 serve approach LED screens as an information hub, substantive branding ATMs include reserve approx-time for sponsors, formally dressed machine operator, CCTV camera, dustbin etc. "By using the state-of-the-art RO technology water services of Pi-Lo, the trio will effectively address the shortage of safe drinking water for Kumbh devotees and the other sites people visiting at other public places. So far, people at Kumbh event have shown a lot of appreciation towards our cause, and we are looking forward to spreading more smiles across the country with our collaboration with BSGSS and REC Foundation." Jatin Ahlawat, Co-Founder Pi-Lo Shudh Pani Seva Foundation said. UNI