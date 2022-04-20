NGO Goonj Urges Uttarakhand CM to Help Folk Artistes of State

Dehradun (The Hawk): Dr Sonia Anand Rawat, renowned Bollywood singer and founder of NGO Goonj has urged the CM Uttarakhand Mr Trivendra Singh Rawat to provide financial aid to the folk artistes of the State. These artistes have been worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dr Sonia Anand Rawat "The entire world is suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our thousands of folk artistes from Uttarakhand have been left without work for more than three months now and are in a bad financial situation. They have been a source of promotion of our culture worldwide. I am deeply saddened by their situation."