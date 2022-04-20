NGO Distributes Plant-Based Veg-Meals To Celebrate World Vegan Day

Ayanangsha Maitra

Mymbai (The Hawk): To observe the World Vegan Day on November 1, a US based non governmental organization Million Dollar Vegan distributed ghee and ghee-free sweets in Mumbai to promote the culture of vegetarian food consumption. The organization having presence across the globe spreads awareness on the ethical, environmental and health reasons to eschew animal products. Renowned personalities including Bryan Adams, Evanna Lynch, Joanna Lumley, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Mallika Sherawat have supported the organization in their mission of educating people about the need to go plant-based by distributing vegan meals.

Vegetarian actress Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and influencer Amy Aela had recently distributed 2000 plant-based meals during the lockdown in Mumbai.

Speaking on World Vegan Day, vegetarian actress Sunny Leone said, “I have lived in Mumbai, India, for 10 years now and nothing makes me happier than bringing a smile and a warm meal to the children, women and men in this city. Million Dollar Vegan has now served over 500,000 meals globally. The smiles and gratitude have made me realize there is so much more to be done and I never want to stop trying to help those in need. As part of our India aid efforts, we have provided almost 2 lakh (2,00,000) meals in India itself and we look forward to serving even more.”

“Every year, we celebrate World Vegan Day in a different way, and this year, we’re happy to raise awareness in the “sweetest” way possible. Combining World Vegan Day with Diwali is a boon and we’re happy that people are more than receptive to learning about the hidden dark truths about dairy,” said Million Dollar Vegan 's India representative Darshana Muzumdar.

Across India, her organization distributed vegan meals to about 2 lakh people including migrant workers, weaker communities in the slums of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Bengaluru, frontline medical as well as healthcare workers in Pune and sex workers in Mumbai.