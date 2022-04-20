Neymar yet to reach physical peak: Clarence Seedorf

Rio de Janerio: Former Dutch international midfielder Clarence Seedorf has praised the development of Barcelona forward Neymar and said the Brazilian is yet to reach his physical peak. Neymar has scored 27 goals from 37 matches this term after netting 15 times in 41 appearances in his debut season at the Camp Nou. "He is still young but he is doing very well," Seedorf said during a sponsorship appearance for Heineken at Rio's Maracana stadium on Tuesday, Xinhua reported. "He has gone to a big club and is doing a great job there. He is going to continue to grow and mature. He has improved and it's only a matter of time before he is even stronger." Despite the endorsement, Seedorf said the 23-year-old was yet to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. "Right now Messi and Ronaldo are the most respected players in the world because they have been doing what they are doing for a long time," Seedorf said. "But in my opinion Neymar is doing a great job." IANS