Neymar, Suarez snap PSG's unbeaten streak as Barcelona shine

Paris: Barcelona took a big step towards the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday as a goal from Neymar and a Luis Suarez double ended Paris St Germain`s 33-game unbeaten run at home in Europe with a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes. PSG, who were without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, suspended for one game after picking up a red card in the last-16 second leg at Chelsea, fell behind when Neymar netted from close range at the end of a quick counter attack in the 18th minute. Suarez doubled the tally in the 67th after slaloming through the PSG defence, who lost captain Thiago Silva to a possible hamstring injury after 21 minutes, and wrapped it up 11 minutes from time with a curling shot into the top corner. Gregory van der Wiel reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute as PSG suffered their first loss at home in Europe since 2006 ahead of the return leg at the Nou Camp next Tuesday. Reuters