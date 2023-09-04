Next meeting of I.N.D.I.A. bloc could be held in Bhopal along with first joint rally: Sources

New Delhi: On Monday, sources indicated that the next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the first unified public gathering of leaders of various opposition parties could take place in Bhopal, in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

They said the topic of where to hold the next conference came up at the just finished opposition parties' meeting in Mumbai, and that there was general agreement that it should take place in Bhopal, though no date had been set and no arrangements had been made. According to the sources, the next meeting of the opposition alliance, which intends to jointly challenge the ruling NDA in 2019 general elections, might take place as soon as October. Opposition leaders also regarded Delhi as a possible alternative. However, the date was never officially confirmed.

It was evident throughout parliamentary sessions that the opposition leaders were working together to challenge the NDA.—Inputs from Agencies