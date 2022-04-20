Next Cong President To Be Elected By Sep 2022

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday decided that the elections to the post of Congress president will be held in September next year, sources said.During a nearly five-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is the party's highest decision-making body, various leaders, including chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Singh Channi of Punjab urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president.Rahul Gandhi, in turn, thanked all the leaders for reposing faith in him and said he would apply his mind on their request, the sources said.The CWC has decided that the elections to the post of Congress president will be held in September next year, a CWC member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.Three resolutions, including one on the political situation of the country, have also been passed by the CWC, the leader said.Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the three Congress chief ministers, among others, attended the meeting, the first such physical meet of the CWC since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.G-23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.