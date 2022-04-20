Newspaper sales slump in Kolkata over fears of COVID-19 spread

Kolkata: Newspaper sales in Kolkata have slumped over fears of coronavirus transmission.

"Most of our customers have stopped purchasing newspaper, saying that it can carry the virus into their homes. We are not even allowed to enter into most of the societies," a newspaper hawker told ANI.

Meanwhile, Amit Goswami, a newspaper distributor in Kolkata, said, "Our sales have gone down by almost 80 per cent."

The total number of COVID-19 related cases rose to 10 in West Bengal on Wednesday. The state government has imposed a total lockdown to prevent the further spread of the contagious infection. (ANI)