Newspaper hawker shot dead in Bihar

Begusarai: Close on the heels of killing two senior journalists, unidentified criminals shot



dead a newspaper hawker near a sawmill under Naokothi police station area in the district this morning.

Police said here that criminals gunned down the hawker Sikander Singh (30) when he was going to

distribute newspapers on his bicycle early this morning. The motive behind the murder was not

immediately known.

The body has been sent to a local hospital for autopsy, police added.

As it is, outlaws shot dead a senior journalist Ramchandra Yadav near Gularia village under

Kusheshwarsthan police station area in Darbhanga district on Friday night before another senior scribe

Dharmendra Singh was gunned down near Amara Pond under Mufassil police station area in Rohtas

district yesterday morning.





UNI