    Newspaper hawker shot dead in Bihar

    April20/ 2022


    Begusarai: Close on the heels of killing two senior journalists, unidentified criminals shot
    dead a newspaper hawker near a sawmill under Naokothi police station area in the district this morning.
    Police said here that criminals gunned down the hawker Sikander Singh (30) when he was going to
    distribute newspapers on his bicycle early this morning. The motive behind the murder was not
    immediately known.
    The body has been sent to a local hospital for autopsy, police added.
    As it is, outlaws shot dead a senior journalist Ramchandra Yadav near Gularia village under
    Kusheshwarsthan police station area in Darbhanga district on Friday night before another senior scribe
    Dharmendra Singh was gunned down near Amara Pond under Mufassil police station area in Rohtas
    district yesterday morning.

    UNI

