NewsOnAir Radio Live-Stream Global Rankings

AIR News 24*7’s Morning News & Samachar Prabhat are most popular globally

New Delhi (The Hawk): In an interesting new addition to NewsOnAir Ranking measurements, ranking of most popular AIR News 24*7 shows globally has also been featured. Morning News, Samachar Prabhat, Satya Ke Prayog and Aaj Savere are some of the most popular Radio shows on AIR News 24*7 globally.

In the latest rankings of top countries in the world (excluding India) where All India Radio Live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular, New Zealand has made a comeback in the top 10, after displacing Saudi Arabia from the 10th position and also top 10.

In major changes in rankings of top AIR streams globally (excluding India), AIR Thrissur and AIR Ananthapuri have made it to top 10 for the first time, while are AIR Kodaikanal and Asmita Mumbai are out. AIR Chennai Rainbow has slipped from 5th to 8th spot, while AIR Kochi FM Rainbow has climbed up the ladder to 5th rank.

In ranking of countries (excluding India) for the Top AIR streams, New Zealand has soft spot for Vividh Bharati National, FM Gold Delhi, FM Rainbow Delhi, AIR Kochi and Vividh Bharati Bengaluru. Apart from being popular in Middle-east countries, AIR Thrissur has quite a fan following in Singapore, Hong Kong and United States. Vividh Bharati National continues to be the most favourite in all top 10 countries.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries and 8000 cities across the globe.