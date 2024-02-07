Newsclick UAPA case: Delhi High Court reserves order on Amit Chakravarty bail

The Delhi High Court reserves the order on Amit Chakravarty's bail petition as he turns approver in the NewsClick UAPA case. Allegations of pro-China propaganda and illegal foreign funds. Trial court grants him pardon

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved the order on a bail petition moved by Amit Chakravarty, the HR head of news portal NewsClick in the case registered by Delhi Police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

While reserving order, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma noted that the applicant has turned approver in the case and Delhi Police has no objection, if he granted bail.

In August 2023, Delhi Police registered the case against News Portal following allegations that the portal received huge money for pro-China propaganda. In October last year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA.

Recently, trial court has allowed an application of Chakravarty that he wants to become an approver in the case and is ready to give full disclosure in the matter. While allowing his plea to turn approver in the case, the court had also granted him pardon in the matter.

The approver, an accomplice who decides to testify against the co-accused in exchange for a pardon, is subject to examination and treatment under the CrPC. Safeguards are in place to prevent coerced or deceitful confessions, and the approver's testimony must be supported by corroborative evidence as per the law.

Earlier, the court dismissed Newsclick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha's application, which sought directions to release his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against Purkayastha, stated that the People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in place of crores of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

The FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India.

