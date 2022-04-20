Newlywed Couple Found Hanging

Kanpur: A newlywed couple allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh''s Kanpur Nagar district on Saturday over a family dispute, just over a month after getting married, police said.

Jeetu Pal (25) and his wife Archna Pal (22) ended their lives by hanging themselves from a tree at Hania village, Maharajpur police station incharge Raghvendra Singh said. The couple were under stress since Raksha Bandhan as their jewellery was stolen from the woman''s parental house in Ghatampur in the district, the officer said. That could be a reason behind taking this extreme step, he said, adding that no suicide note had been recovered from them. The couple had married hardly over a month back, Singh added. PTI