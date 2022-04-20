Newly-signed Miralem Pjanic tests positive for COVID-19, confirms Barcelona

Madrid: Barcelona FC have confirmed that newly-signed midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for coronavirus. The club has further informed that Pjanic is in 'good health' and is self-isolating at home.

"Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement.

"The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team," it added.

Pjanic recently officially joined Barcelona, with the club announcing in June that he would be coming to Spain from Juventus. Following the conclusion of Juventus and Barcelona's Champions League campaigns, Pjanic was now free to join the club, but he will not yet travel to Barcelona after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Bosnian posted a message in Italian on Instagram which read: "Fortunately, I'm fine and asymptomatic. But if there is one thing I have learned, it is that we should never take anything for granted, not even the things that we consider the most routine. The life we are living now is teaching us that. We should respect the rules and be careful without panicking."

The 30-year-old made a total of 178 appearances for Juventus after joining from Roma in 2016.

