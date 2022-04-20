Newly Married Couple Seek Police Protection

Moradabad: A viral video has surfaced on social media in which a newly married couple has sought police protection, claiming threats from the bride's family, police said. The bride Mehraj claims that she has got married to the Mashook Ali, out of her own will but her family is threatening her husband and his family now.

Moradabad SP City Ankit Mittal said, "In a viral video, a man and woman are requesting for police protection after they had a court marriage. The woman alleges that her family is threatening her husband and his family." Mittal said, "In this respect, the woman's father has registered a case of abduction of her daughter." "We are conducting an investigation to find out about the age of the man who has married the woman," he said.

"If it is found that the couple's claim of threat from the woman's family is true then police protection will be provided to them," he added.

In a similar incident in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, a viral video has surfaced in which a newly married woman has claimed that her family was threatening her husband and his family.

The SSP Badaun Ashok Kumar Tripathi said, "A video is seen on social media in which a woman who has got married is requesting the police for the security of her husband and his family from her family members." "We are conducting an investigation and we will make contact with the couple," he said.