Newborn operated upon for Black Fungus in Agra

Agra: Doctors at Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra have successfully operated on a newborn who had symptoms of black fungus or Mucormycosis.

Akhilesh Pratap Singh, head of ENT Department, told reporters that the 14-day-old baby girl had a black spot and blister on her left cheek when she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening. After the operation the fungal infection was removed.

When she was admitted at SNMC, the baby had kidney and heart problem and was underweight, but there were no symptoms of Covid, he added.



The newborn is now out of danger and has been shifted to neonatal ICU of the paediatric department and is under observation, the doctor said.

According to Singh, there has been one death due to black fungus at SNMC while four others died due to suspected infection so far.

Currently, 32 patients are being treated for black fungus at the hospital while eight others are under evaluation, he informed.

