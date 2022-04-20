Newborn Boy Survives After Being Found Buried Alive

Siddhartha Nagar: A newly born boy who was found buried alive in the Sunoura village of Siddhartha Nagar district earlier this week, has now been christened "Dharti Putra".

The infant was first admitted to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) and then shifted to the district hospital, where his condition was now stable.

"The baby was rushed to the Jogia Community Health Centre and his condition is improving by the day. He appeared to have swallowed some mud, but he is fine now," said doctor Manvendra Pal, who attended to the infant at the CHC.

The child will be kept under observation for about a week, the doctor said.

The incident came to light when local villagers heard a faint voice of a baby crying in a thicket. They traced the source of the sound and noticed a foot of the infant. The local people removed the mud and found a male child buried alive.

Jogia police station in charge, Anjani Rai, meanwhile, said that a case against unidentified persons has been registered in connection with the incident.

The infant will be sent to the Childline after he is discharged from the hospital. --IANS