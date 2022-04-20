Newborn Among 8 Killed In Airstrike In Afghanistan's Khost Province

Kabul: Eight people, including a newborn, were killed when an airstrike was carried out

on a car in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province.

The attack is believed to have been launched by 'foreign forces' on Friday night when a family was bringing home a woman, who had recently given birth at a hospital, Sputnik quoted Shah Mohammed, a local resident, as saying.

"The dead included two women belonging to one family, two children, one was a newborn, the father of the children and a villager," the resident further added.

The spokesman for the Khost governor, Taleb Mangal, confirmed that a car had recently came under the attack in the area but said that an investigation was underway to identify the casualties.

UNI