New Zealand Secures 2-0 Lead in T20 Series with a 21-Run Victory Over Pakistan

New Zealand seizes a 2-0 lead in the T20 series against Pakistan with a thrilling 21-run victory. Despite a mid-innings slump and the loss of Captain Kane Williamson to injury, Finn Allen's explosive 74 sets a cracking pace. Pakistan fights back, but a batting collapse leaves them short.

Hamilton: In a thrilling encounter, New Zealand clinched a 21-run triumph over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 International, asserting dominance and taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.



Despite facing adversity with the loss of captain Kane Williamson due to a hamstring injury after the 10th over, New Zealand posted a total of 194 for eight in their innings. Finn Allen's explosive 74 from 41 balls laid the foundation, partnering with Devon Conway for a quick 59-run opening stand and later with Williamson before the captain's unfortunate retirement.



The Black Caps, however, witnessed a middle-order collapse, losing three wickets for 35 runs between the 11th and 16th overs. Mitchell Santner's 25 provided a bright spot, but Pakistan fought back well to restrict New Zealand to 194.



In response, Pakistan displayed a similarly uneven performance in the second half of their innings, ultimately being bowled out for 173 in the 20th over. Babar Azam, with a half-century, stood as the anchor, but his departure for 66 in the 18th over proved decisive as the required run rate escalated.



Bowlers Ben Sears, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, and Ish Sodhi played crucial roles in New Zealand's victory, with Milne taking four wickets for 33 runs. Sears, exhibiting character at the international level, claimed two wickets for 28 runs, while Southee and Sodhi contributed two wickets each.



New Zealand's stand-in captain, Tim Southee, praised the team's performance, highlighting Finn Allen's impressive start and acknowledging the resilience of the Pakistani side. With the series now at 2-0, both teams anticipate the next encounter with heightened excitement and determination.

