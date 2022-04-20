New Zealand reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Wellington: New Zealand reported six new cases of COVID-19 with five imported and one in the community on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The five imported cases were recent returnees in managed isolation, and the community case was a border worker already in quarantine for the past two weeks, said the ministry.

The border worker, who tested positive after 12 days in quarantine, was a close contact of one of the existing positive cases in the November Auckland cluster. The individual had a negative test seven days earlier.

There are currently 42 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand and the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 1,663.

Laboratories across New Zealand processed 7,014 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,224,397.

