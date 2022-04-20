New Zealand reports 2 new Covid-19 cases

Wellington: New Zealand reported two new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which included a health worker testing positive for the virus, taking the overall number of infections to 1,446, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry, the health worker was posted at the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was not yet known whether the health worker was infected from the community or from within the quarantine facility, said the Ministry.

This is the first time that a staff member at the facility had tested positive for the virus in five and a half months of operation.

The second new case was a person who returned to New Zealand and is currently in managed isolation.

Presently, there were three people in hospital with Covid-19, including two in ICU.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand reached 97.

New Zealand will remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 until Wednesday, with extra restrictions in place for its largest city Auckland.

A decision will be made by the New Zealand government on Monday on a new Alert Level in the country.

