New Zealand reports 11 new Covid-19 cases

Wellington: New Zealand has reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases in managed isolation since the Ministry of Health's last update on December 29, health authorities said on Thursday, adding that there were no fresh community infections.

Of the new cases, one is historical, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

This person arrived on December 24 from Canada via the US and tested positive during routine testing around day three.

The patient is staying in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch, according to the Ministry statement on Thursday.

The other imported cases arrived from the US, India, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the UK, and have been staying in isolation facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, the statement said.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55.

As of Thursday, New Zealand has reported a total of 2,162 confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 deaths.

–IANS