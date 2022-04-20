New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne out of ICC World Cup

Auckland: New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup after suffering a foot injury, New Zealand Cricket announced Monday. Matt Henry has been rushed to Auckland ahead of Tuesday`s semi-final against South Africa and will join the squad, subject to International Cricket Council approval. Milne felt discomfort following New Zealand`s comprehensive quarter-final win against the West Indies on Saturday and a scan showed significant swelling around the heel. "He will not be fit to play any further part in the tournament," a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said. Milne, who bowled Chris Gayle for 61 in New Zealand`s 143-run quarter-final victory, has taken five wickets for 199 in the tournament and kept seasoned international Kyle Mills and Mitchell McClenaghan on the bench. McClenaghan replaced Milne when a shoulder injury kept him out of the Bangladesh match during the pool phase. Henry, who has only played eight ODIs, has impressive career figures of 21 wickets at an average of 15.42. AFP