New York reports its first coronavirus case

Moscow: The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the state of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

According to the statement, the patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York

The positive test was confirmed in New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety -- the general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said.

According to the latest report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are currently 15 confirmed and seven presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the US. Another 47 cases are among repatriated persons, including from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. One death from COVID-19 has been reported in the US.