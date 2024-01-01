New year, new flights as Etihad welcomes 2024 with more destinations to India

Etihad Airways Elevates Connectivity: Launching New Routes in 2024, Strengthening Travel Access to India and Beyond - Expanding Global Networks, Strengthening Tourism, and Facilitating Seamless Travel Experiences.

Abu Dhabi [UAE]: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has kicked off 2024 by introducing two new services.

Daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in the Kerala region of India commenced on New Year's Day.

These non-stop services to each destination bring the total number of Indian gateways served by Etihad to 10, underscoring the airline's commitment to providing easy access to its expanding global network for guests travelling to and from the Subcontinent.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad, said, "We have established a fantastic group of non-stop routes between India and Abu Dhabi, providing customers with easier access to our growing network without transiting through one of the main Indian hub airports.

"Seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi ensure that our guests can easily access destinations across the GCC, Europe - including our four daily services to London - and North America. Moreover, they have the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey."

The introduction of this service enhances accessibility to the picturesque countryside and beaches that Kerala is renowned for, creating increased inbound tourism to the region. Additionally, it streamlines travel for professionals visiting the burgeoning business hubs in the area.



In 2023, the airline reintroduced services to Kolkata, a vital Indian gateway connecting Eastern India to global destinations. Furthermore, the airline has increased the frequencies of flights to Mumbai and Delhi, two of its most popular routes, from two per day to an impressive four flights per day.

For 2024 Etihad has already announced new flights to Boston, USA starting on 31st March, to Nairobi, Kenya on1st May, and its exciting summer schedule includes an inaugural non-stop service to Nice, France and direct flights to the Greek isles of Mykonos and Santorini.

