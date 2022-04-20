New wifi system to give 100 times faster internet

London: Scientists have developed a new wireless internet based on harmless infrared rays that is 100 times faster than existing wifi network and has the capacity to support more devices without getting congested.





Slow wifi is a source of irritation that nearly everyone experiences. Wireless devices in the home consume ever more data, and it is only growing, and congesting the wifi network, researchers said. The wireless network developed by researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology in The Netherlands not only has a huge capacity — more than 40 Gigabits per second (Gbit/s) — but also there is no need to share since every device gets its own ray of light.





The system is simple and cheap to set up. The wireless data comes from a few central 'light antennas', for instance mounted on the ceiling, which are able to very precisely direct the rays of light supplied by an optical fibre. The antennas contain a pair of gratings that radiate light rays of different wavelengths at different angles ('passive diffraction gratings').





PTI



