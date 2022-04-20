New West indies skipper Jason Holder says captaincy no burden ahead of World Cup

Sydney: New West Indies captain Jason Holder has dismissed the idea that captaincy could prove a burden during the upcoming ICC World Cup. The 23-year-old was appointed captain for the recent South Africa series after just two years at the international level, and also leads the Caribbean side into the World Cup campaign, reports CMC. However, Holder said while the role was a challenging one, he had not been unprepared for the undertaking. "Well, it's a huge thing for me, obviously. I'm 23 years old. I'm the youngest captain ever, so it's a big thing for me. Obviously the bigger picture is for the team to do well in this World Cup and starting the World Cup well and carrying the momentum through,� Holder said. "I�ve seen myself to be a leader in most teams I've put myself into. Having said that, I've led teams before. I led West Indies Under-19s, I was vice captain on the West Indies �A� team, so it's not something that I'm fresh or not accustomed to. "Having said that, it's a big stage on the international stage. It's just about adjusting and getting that relationship between your players and myself, and just trying to get the best for West Indies cricket." Holder assumed the captaincy role at a critical point, following on from the controversial abandoned tour of India in October. He replaced Dwayne Bravo who had acted as players� spokesman during the contracts fracas with the West Indies Cricket Board and players union, WIPA. Understandably, the Barbadian said the decision to accept the captaincy was not a straightforward one. �No, obviously I had to think about it. It's a delicate time on that stage,� he noted. �So I gave it some thought and spoke to a few players around the dressing room, and it came up to be my decision.� Holder leads the West Indies into their first warm-up match for the World Cup against old foes England, hoping his side can find the consistency that has deserted them in recent years, and which was evident in their 1-4 loss to South Africa last month. �It�s an important game. It's a good gauge to see where we're at. Obviously we had the tour of South Africa �so it's just finding our combination and getting things ready. Just fine tuning a few things and going into this year,� Holder explained. IANS