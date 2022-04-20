New update brings select Galaxy Z Fold2 features to original Fold

New Delhi: Samsung has started rolling out an update for its original foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold that will include select features of the newly-launched Galaxy Z Fold 2.

One of the new features in the update is App Pair which lets users launch up to three apps at once.

"This feature can be accessed via the Edge Panel, which combines the Multi-Window Tray with Edge Panel for improved convenience. All you need to do is swipe the side of the screen to see up to 22 of your favorite apps," the company said in a statement.

The arrangement of the multi-active window layout can now be arranged horizontally, giving added flexibility for multitasking.

The Galaxy Fold will also gain new camera capabilities including Auto framing, which can track motion and automatically zoom in or out depending on how many people are in frame.

There's also a Capture View, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie, the last of which will allow users to use the rear camera for selfies while previewing the image on the cover display.

On the video side, Pro Video mode will now let you capture video in a 21:9 aspect ratio and at 24 fps.

In addition, with the Galaxy Fold, one can now directly share the password of the Wi-Fi to trusted Galaxy devices that are nearby.

