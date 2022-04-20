New UP BJP President To Take Charge On Sept 4

Lucknow: The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey is expected to take charge of his post on September 4. The five BJP candidates of the legislative council bypolls which includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya along with two ministers Swantra Deo Singh and Mohsin Raza will also file their nomination papers on September 5, in presence of the new State president. "The new UP BJP president Mr Pandey will reach Lucknow on September 4, when he will take the charge," informed State BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak here today. He said Mr Pandey would be visiting Varanasi on September 3, as per his earlier schedule and will reach Lucknow from there. "A meeting is being held in Varanasi as well as in Lucknow today to chalk out the welcome programme of the new BJP president ," Mr Pathak said. A big welcome programme has also been planned in Varanasi on September 3, which will be his maiden visit to UP after becoming the state president. He will reach Varanasi on Sunday morning from New Delhi by a service flight. Mr Pandey is slated to reach Lucknow either by road or train and during his entire route , the leader would be given rousing welcome at different place. Mr Pandey, 59, is the first time Lok Sabha member from Chandauli seat of eastern UP. A two time MLA in 1991 and 1996, the new BJP president also held different posts in the state party organisation. He was also the general secretary of Banaras Hindu Unversity (BHU) students union as ABVP representative. UNI