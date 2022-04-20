New training courses for transgenders and beggars in Raj

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will launch new skill development courses for transgenders and beggars on Thursday as part of a new initiative of the government.

These courses will help the transgenders and beggars become part of the main society and lead a dignified life. This was informed by Niraj K Pawan, Secretary, Labour, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, government of Rajasthan, while addressing the inaugural session of the virtual edition of '5th HR Summit 2020' on Wednesday.

The summit themed 'Reimagineering the Role of HR in the Post Covid World' was organised by FICCI Rajasthan's state council and was moderated by its head, Atul Sharma.

He also shared that all the skill development centres in Rajasthan have started functioning since September 21 and will soon achieve their pre-covid levels.

S.Y. Siddiqui, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said that even though working from home was never in the culture of the company, digitisation has been a huge learning potential going forward. Handling adversity and crisis will become a very critical competency in the future.

Krishnamurthy Shankar, Group Head-HR, Infosys Ltd, said that distributed workspaces, hybrid work models, specialised workforce, alternate talent pools and agile and flexible business models are the future in terms of HR.

Vishalli Dongrie, Partner and Head, People and Change Advisory, KPMG India, said that to minimise the crisis impact of the pandemic and steer business organisations towards success, HR will have to transform. A leader has to up his game from a talent management point of view. They have to understand how to retain, engage and motivate talent.

Dilip Chenoy, FICCI Secretary General, said that the HR industry has undergone some critical changes which include the massive digital transformation and the rewriting of the entire labour regulations into new codes and rules. —IANS