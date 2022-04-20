New to Yoga? Here are 10 tips that can help you

It's needless to reiterate the significance of Yoga. With the first International Yoga Day coming up, the clamour for yoga is getting louder and wider. And yes, if you haven't joined the roar, its time for you now! The modern lifestyle leaves us with little time to go beyond the daily affairs and health is the greatest aspect of your life which gets left behind. That said, it's time to prioritise. It's time to give priority to your health and the best way to do that is to start a healthy routine i.e Yoga. Yoga isn�t just a fitness regime, it�s a way of life which you should soon adopt. Though it might seem overwhelming and intimidating in the beginning, but with time you will surely experience the beauty of yoga. The most important thing for beginners is that they should keep an open mind and be ready to experience positive changes in their mind and body. Here are some tips for you, in case you are planning to start with yoga: Be patient and don't give up too fast: A new thing always takes time. Start out slowly and be patient with your practice. You might find it difficult to do most of the asanas if your body is not flexible. But with practice, all those stiff muscles and joints will gradually ease up and it will be a lot easier. Frustration is bound to happen when you don't get the poses right, but once you get through the 10-class milestone, you will never have to look back. Take one small step at a time: You might want to learn all the poses and asanas in one go. But be easy on yourself and slow down. Start with easy-to-do yoga poses or stretching exercises. Do those exercises which will help to build up your core. Learn to breathe: Breathing is the most important aspect of yoga. The most important thing to do in yoga is to breathe, especially when holding the postures. You have to learn to connect your breath to your movements. Learn the basic Dirga pranayama breath to use during yoga. Select a harmonious space: Choose a private space for yourself if you are performing yoga at home. The place you choose should just give you enough space to stretch and lie down comfortably without bumping into anything. Make sure that there is no disturbance or unnecessary noise. Set the mood at home by dimming the lights and putting on soft music in the background, something that could motivate you to practise yoga on a regular basis. Fix a particular time: Make it a habit to practise yoga at a fixed time everyday. Fixing a time will get you in a habit of doing yoga exercises every day without fail and will help you develop consistency. Read and research: Get a book, purchase a DVD or learn about it online. Make sure you know and learn about various poses and asanas. Take an expert's help: The best way to start learning yoga is by doing it under the guidance of a qualified yoga teacher who can lead you through the correct way of doing it. Dress comfortably: Wear loose-fitting and comfortable clothing while going for the yoga class or when practicing yoga at home. Avoid wearing belts or excessive jewelry as it could get in the way of your yoga practice. Don't keep your shoes on while doing yoga. Practice yoga on the floor: Your bed is not an ideal place to do yoga. All Yoga exercises should be performed on the hard floor, using a rug or mat for support. Embrace optimism: While performing the asanas, it is important to steer clear of negative thoughts and to fill your mind with thoughts of peace and serenity.