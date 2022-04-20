New Spots In Kedarnath Shrine Ready For Modi's Proposed Visit

Dehradun: A meditation cave 400-metre above the Kedarnath temple and a wide road from the confluence of Mandakini and Saraswati rivers are in readiness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the Himalayan shrine, officials said Tuesday.

The prime minister is likely to visit the Kedarnath temple on November 6 and all preparations have been made, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

Built at a secluded spot above the shrine, the Rudra meditation cave is an added attraction for devotees which will be showcased during the prime minister's proposed visit to the temple, he said

The five-metre long and three-metre wide cave is big enough for one person to meditate at a time, he said.

Though built in a natural ambience it is equipped with all necessary facilities like telephone, water, electricity and a toilet, the district magistrate said, adding it will be popularised among visitors through a social media campaign by the administration.

Other new spots for the prime minister to see at the shrine this time will be a much wider Mukhya Aksha (main approach road) leading to the temple from the confluence of Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, and the retaining walls constructed on the banks of the Mandakini, the official said.

Mukhya Aksha, which provides an unobstructed view of the temple from the confluence and the retaining walls at the Mandakini were among several projects whose foundation stone was laid by the prime minister during his visit to the shrine last year.

Modi, who has been closely monitoring the progress of projects at the Kedarnath temple, was expected to inaugurate these two spots which have been completed, but it does not look likely with the model code of conduct in force in view of the forthcoming urban civic body polls in Uttarakhand on November 18. PTI