New Roshan Talkies, 2 farmhouses among Rs 22Cr worth of Mirchi's properties in ED net

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday swung into action against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's late close aide Iqbal Mirchi's relatives and attached seven immovable properties and balances in seven bank accounts worth Rs 22.42 crore in connection with a money laundering probe.

An ED official said that the agency attached one movie hall and one hotel in Mumbai, one under construction hotel, one farm house, two bungalows and 3.5 acre land in Maharashtra's Panchgani of Mirchi's family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

With the current action, the total attachment in the case stands at Rs 798 crore. Earlier the ED has attached assets totalling to the tune of Rs 776 crore, including overseas assets of Rs 203 crore of his family members.

A criminal case was filed against Mirchi, his family members and others for alleged illegal dealings in the purchase and sale of Ceejay House, Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge, and Sea View properties in prime locations in Mumbai.

Ceejay House is located at Worli and Arun Chambers in Tardeo area of Mumbai, worth Rs 76 crore. Other properties are worth Rs 500 crore, including Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge, and Sea View in Worli, three commercial shops in Crawford Market, and five acres of land in Lonawala.

The ED registered money laundering case against Mirchi and others in September last year.

The ED has so far arrested five accused, including Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Humayun Merchant. The agency filed a charge sheet in December last year in a Special PMLA court.

Open-ended Non-Bailable Warrants were issued by the court against Mirchi's sons Asif and Junaid Memon and wife Hajra Memon. Mirchi fled to London in the mid-1980s and passed away in 2013.

