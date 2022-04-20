New research casts doubts on long-term Covid immunity

BEIJING: Levels of an antibody found in recovered Covid-19 patients fell sharply in 2-3 months after infection for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, according to a Chinese study, raising questions about the length of any immunity against the novel coronavirus.

The research by researchers at Chongqing Medical University, published in Nature Medicine on June 18, highlights the risks of using "immunity passports" and supports the prolonged use of social distancing. The research, which studied 37 symptomatic patients and 37 asymptomatic patients, found that of those who tested positive for the presence of the IgG antibody, one of the main types of antibodies, over 90% showed sharp declines in 2-3 months.

—Reuters