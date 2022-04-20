New Power Schedule For UP From Ambedkar Jayanti

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP has lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to improve the power supply in the state during the scotching heat besides treating every district and area at par. "The BJP government working on its commitment towards the masses and on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14, the district headquarters would get 24 hours uninterrupted power followed by 20 hours at tehsil headquarters and 18 hours in the villages," BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here today. The decision of the government was taken late last night after a review of the power department by the CM. The power supply to rural areas between 1800 hrs to 0600 hrs in the morning would certainly help the farmers to irrigate their lands. "This BJP government is treating every district at par and was not in a mood to make any VIP districts like the previous Samajwadi party government," Mr Pathak claimed. He said after solving the issue of drinking water in the rugged Bundelkhand region, now the government was making all-out effort to solve the power crisis would benefit the common masses in this summer season. Along with other directives, the CM issued orders to provide power to the district HQ for 24 hrs, at Tehsil HQ for 20 hours and at villages 18 hours daily. The other orders are 5 lakh new power connections in next 100 days, replacement of faulty transformers in 24 hours in the cities and 48 hours in the rural areas, power theft to be strictly dealt with, besides to promote alternative energy particularly roof top solar power system in the state. UNI