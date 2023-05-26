New Parliament building will make every Indian proud: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video of the brand-new Parliament building and proclaimed that it will be the source of national pride for every Indian.

Modi posted the video to Twitter with the caption "My Parliament My Pride" and encouraged people to do the same.

Every Indian citizen has something to be proud of at the new Parliament building. This film provides a preview of the famous structure. Please add your own voiceover to this video to make it more personal and share it with the world. There will be a few that I re-Tweet. The Prime Minister pleaded with his Twitter followers to use the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride.

On Sunday, the new Parliament building will be officially opened by Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha after an early morning havan and a multi-religious prayer.

Despite the fact that twenty opposition parties have opted to boycott Sunday's inauguration of the new Parliament building, as many as twenty-five parties are anticipated to attend the event.—Inputs from Agencies