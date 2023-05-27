New parliament building features Nagpur teakwood and Mirzapur carpets

New Delhi: The new Parliament building, which will be dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, features carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone sculptures from Rajasthan.

The red and white sandstone and teakwood came from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, while Nagpur in Maharashtra supplied the wood. The Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb in the nation's capital are both constructed out of sandstone that is widely believed to have originated in Sarmathura.

Udaipur provided the Kesharia green stone, Lakha near Ajmer supplied the red granite, and Ambaji in Rajasthan supplied the white marble.—Inputs from Agencies