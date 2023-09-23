New Parliament building’s architecture killed democracy, conversations: Cong

New Delhi: The design of the new Parliament building has been widely criticised for stifling debate and discussion.

On Saturday, the Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the design of the new Parliament building, saying that it has killed democracy and dialogue. The BJP has responded by calling the Congress's claims an insult to the hopes of India's 140 crore Indians.

The new Parliament building, as claimed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, is a "Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot" since it enables the Prime Minister's goals to be realised. "Perhaps a better use for the new Parliament building will be found after regime change in 2024," Ramesh wrote on X.

The new Parliament building, unveiled to considerable fanfare, achieves the PM's goals admirably. Names like the Modi Multiplex or the Modi Marriot would be perfect for it. After four days, I saw that rumours and idle chatter had all but died out in the two chambers and the hallways connecting them. Without changing the Constitution, Ramesh said, the PM had effectively killed democracy with his architectural vision.—Inputs from Agencies