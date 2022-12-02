New orders worth Rs. 420 billion are placed with Talbros Group

Chennai (The Hawk): Talbros Automotive Components Limited, a supplier of auto accessories, announced on Friday that its joint ventures and business divisions had acquired fresh multi-year contracts totaling Rs 420 crore from both local and foreign clients.

These orders, which span the company's product lines for gaskets, heat shields, forgings, and chassis, are to be carried out over the course of the next five years.

One of the new orders, worth Rs 160 crore, came from a major electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, according to Talbros Automotive. Over the course of five years, the order will be completed.

Additionally, the business stated that the orders are coming from the non-automotive sector for export markets.

Anuj Talwar, Joint Managing Director, stated that the new orders "further boost the income and profit visibility for Talbros group and will help us acquire market share in the next years."

(Inputs from Agencies)