New Online Calculator Will Let You Know How Likely Are You to Die if Infected With Coronavirus

New Delhi: Even though the health experts have developed vaccines for the deadly coronavirus and many have been administered the shot, but the threat of the disease still remains as real as early on this year. Even as businesses and shops open up, the threat of the virus still remains. However, a new toll has been developed by scientists which will let you calculate how likely you are to die if you are infected with coronavirus.

Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed the new tool – actually it is a new online calculator for estimating the individual and community-level risk of dying from Covid-19.

According to updates from an article in the journal Nature Medicine, the calculator will be useful to public health authorities for assessing mortality risks in different communities, and for prioritizing certain groups for vaccination as Covid-19 vaccines become available.

The algorithm underlying the calculator uses information from existing large studies to estimate risk of Covid-19 mortality for individuals based on age, gender, sociodemographic factors and a variety of different health conditions.

The risk estimates apply to individuals in the general population who are currently uninfected and captures factors associated with both risks of future infection and complications after infection.

"Our calculator represents a more quantitative approach and should complement other proposed qualitative guidelines for determining individual and community risks and allocating vaccines," said study senior author Nilanjan Chatterjee from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US.





The calculator based on the model is available online for public health officials and interested individuals alike.

It enables a user to determine individual risk based on factors such as age, sex, race/ethnicity, and medical history and can be used to define risk for a group, such as for a particular community, corporation, or university, based on the mix of relevant factors that define the group.

The researchers also showed that population-level risk varies considerably from city to city and county to county. Currently, the tool is updated on a weekly basis to incorporate information on state-level pandemic dynamics.

The development of the tool is important in Indian content even as the corona cases are on the decline. India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the daily new coronavirus cases stand at 22,065 after 161 days. The daily case count was 22,252 on July 7.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20.

—IANS, PTI