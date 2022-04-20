New nCoV Cases Plunge To 981 In U'khand In 24 Hrs, Toll Drops To 45









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 1, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,30,475 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 981 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,90,990 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 27,216. The state's toll shot up to 6,497 as 36(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 45 deaths were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,772. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 2,062. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 88.05%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 92.09%, 96.10% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 279 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 137, 117 and 113 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 136 fresh infections were detected in the district during the same period, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 93 cases were detected in Chamoli, 58 U S Nagar, 42 Bageshwar, 32 Pauri Garhwal, 28 Uttarkashi, 26 Pithoragarh, 25 Tehri Garhwal, 18 Rudraprayag and 13 in Champawat.