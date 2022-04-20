New Mining Policy To Come In UP; E-Tendering In 10 Acres Of Area For Next Six Months Time

Lucknow: In order to prevent illegal mining, the Uttar Pradesh government today approved a short-term policy on mining to end the scarcity of building material in the state. The government has allowed only e-tendering to give permits for mining in a limit of 10 acres of area during the next six months period to cope with the shortage of sand and other building materials. The government also announced that transportation of mining produce would only be allowed with MM-11 permit in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh, briefing mediapersons here, said the GoM, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, gave three recommendations which were accepted by the Cabinet. In the first recommendation, the committee gave a short-term plan, in which e-tendering in small areas of 10 acres and MM-11 permit for transport of the mining products. In the second, it presented a long-term plan which will be taken up by bringing a new legislation in the legislature while the third one was to allow the vehicles bringing sands and other mining produce through legal way. Illegal mining was a major issue during the recently held assembly elections and it had been alleged that the previous Mining Minister in the SP regime Gayatri Prasad Prajapati had promoted illegal mining for minting money. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too is investigating irregularities in the mining department on the directive of the Allahabad High Court. Prajapati, presently in jail in connection with a gangrape case, lost the assembly polls from Amethi seat. UNI