New Mayors Take's Oath In UP

Lucknow: Newly elected Mayors and chairpersons of the Nagar Palikas and Nagar Panchayats took oath of their offices on Tuesday.

In Lucknow, first woman Mayor Sankyukta Bhatia of the BJP took oath in presence of several ministers, including deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, finance minister Rajesh Agarwal, urban development minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and health minister Ashutosh Tandon.

Tomorrow, all the newly elected Mayors and the local bodies chairpersons would attend a conference in Lucknow where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth would address them.

Of the 16 Mayors, 14 are from BJP alone and two from BSP. In the municipality chairman posts, BJP won the maximum in 70 places, SP in 45 places, BSP in 29 places, Congress in nine places and independents in 43 places.

In the town areas, BJP won 100 chairperson's posts, SP 83, BSP 45, Congress 17 and Independents 182.

Officials here on Tuesday said all local bodies have been given one month time to convene their first session. Meanwhile, the newly elected members of the urban local bodies clashed on the day of oath of office over the recitation of vande mataram while in some places members of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party boycotted the oath ceremony alleging saffronisation of the function at the behest of the ruling party in the state. UNI