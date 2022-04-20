New Maize Purchase Policy In UP: Awards For Teachers Of Non-Aided Colleges

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced new purchase policy for maize during the Kharif season for 2018-19 in the state along with awards for teachers of the recognised, non-aided government secondary colleges.

The decision as taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

State government spokesperson and health minister Sidharnath Singh said here that for the first time, purchase rate of maize has been fixed to Rs 1,300 per quintal, besides the farmers would get additional Rs 20 per quintal for cleaning and transportation.

He said that government will spend around Rs 214 crore to purchase around one lakh metric tonne of maize. In the first phase, the purchase would be made in 20 districts and later it would increase as per the demand.

In another decision, the government has announced awards for the teachers of the non aided secondary colleges in the state. "Eighteen teachers would be awarded in 18 divisions, who will get a cash award of Rs 25,000 each during a function to be held every year on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25," he said.

There are 19,275 non-aided secondary colleges in the state and for the award, a teacher should have a service of 15 years and a principal of 20 years.

The Cabinet also approved the report of the Justice Raj Mani Chowhan committee to be tabled in the state assembly, which had probed the stampede at the Jai Gurudev satsang in Varanasi on October 15,2016. A total of 25 people were killed in the stampede at Kateshar-Dorari village where the satsang was organised.

The government also approved a proposal to amend the rule by merging the post of lecturer in the state medical colleges by creating a new post of Assistant professor. Now the direct appointment by the UPPSC would be done in the post of Assistant Professor and not lecturer.

The government has also gave it nod for changing the name of Allahabad and Faziabad divisions to Prayagraj and Ayodhya respectively. However, the districts under these divisions would remain unchanged.

Earlier, the government had changed the name of Allahabad district to Prayagraj and Faizabad district to Ayodhya.

The government has given its permission to hand over 48.03 sq meter of land of the Women polytechnic in Lucknow to the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) for construction of a metro station while an approval has been given to acquire 130 buildings in the second phase of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi. In the first phase 166 buildings were acquired with a cost of Rs 190 crore. Government will spend Rs 413 crores for acquiring these building in both the phases.

Lastly, the government has approved a proposal to set up a governing body headed by the health minister to run the new medical colleges at Basti, Faizabad, Farukkhabad, Ferozabad and Shahjahanpur . These bodies would act like a society and will manage the functioning of these new medical colleges. UNI