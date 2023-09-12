New Madrassas Can Get Recognition After Eight Years: Madrasa Education Council

Lucknow: The Madrasa Education Council on Tuesday will take decisions on giving recognition to new madrasas and discuss many other important issues like approval on the transfer of Madrasa teachers, job to a deceased dependent in the Madrasa Board meeting in Lucknow, said officials.

According to the Madrasa Board, "The amendment in Madrasa rules will be finalised on Tuesday at the Madrasa Board meeting in Lucknow."

Notably, since 2015, no new madrassa has been recognized in the state. At present, about 16,500 madrassas in the state are recognized by the board. Of these, the government gives grants to 558 madrassas. In this meeting to be chaired by Madrasa Board Chairman Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Javed, recognition of those madrasas that were found unrecognized in last year’s survey will also be considered. Many of these madrassas want to get recognition from the board.

"Apart from conducting discussions on giving recognition to unrecognized madrasas, the board meeting will also discuss the wage reduction of Madrasa teachers who returned from Haj and illegal appointments in Madrasa Faiz-e-Aam," said the Madrasa Board.

Additionally, the board meeting will also cover discussions about the lack of coordination between the Madarsa Board Chairman and its members, said the board.

In this meeting, a decision will also be taken regarding the Madrasa Board examination to be held next year i.e. 2024. There is also a possibility of a decision on the withdrawal of recognition of some madrassas.

Amendment of Madrasa Regulations 2016 will also be considered in this meeting. A decision is also expected to be taken on running many new courses in madrassas. These include courses like Fazil-e-Tib, Kamil-e-Tadris, Fazil-e-Tadris and Duktura etc.

As per the board discussion also took on new examinations in madrassas. They also said that the news circulating in the media about the de-recognition of 240 madrassas is wrong and after discussions, a proposal will be given to the government.

Earlier this year, the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme.

In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman wrote about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre.

The Madrasa Modernization Scheme has not been renewed since March 2022.

According to Javed's letter to PM Modi, the Centre had not paid the teachers in the madrasas for the last five years which resulted in difficulties for their survival.

—ANI