New Khandsari Policy In UP: IOCL To Set Up Ethanol Plant In Gorakhpur

Lucknow: In a boost to the defunct gur or Khandsari industry and to generate jobs and benefit the cane farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought a transparent policy which will be implemented with effect from April 1, 2018.

The new policy will encourage the investors to set up new Khandasari units or revive the old or closed down units.

The government has also decided to hand over 50 acres of land of Dhuriyapar sugar mill in Gorakhpur to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for setting up a second generation ethanol manufacturing plant.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

State government spokesperson and Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh said that the move to revive the Khandarsari industry would pave way for better health of the citizens. "The new policy, which will be effective from April 1, 2018, has several sops for the Khandsari units and it will revive the old and closed down units," he said. The minister said that the government has brought down the setting up of Khandsari unit out of the 15 kilometer radius of a sugar mill to 7.5 kms while there would be a speedy approval of the new unit in around 200 hours. He said it is unfortunate that in 1995-96, the state had 1,082 Khandarsari units, which came down to just 165 running at present.

State Sugarcane Development Minister Suresh Rana said that already 40 new Khandsari licences have been issued for crushing 9000 TCD which is equal to four sugar mills.

"The government has waived the penalty and taxes on the old and closed down Khandarsari units while there would be no objection in shifting of any unit from one place to another," he said.

Mr Rana claimed that already UP had produced 120 lakh quintal of sugar in 2017-18 season and thus became the largest producer of sugar in the country with 38 per cent share. The government approved a proposal to hand over 50 acres of land of Dhuriyapar sugar mill to IOCL for setting up a plant to produce ethanol.

Mr Singh said IOCL will set up Bio-Mass based second generation ethanol plant and the state government will earn Rs 1.30 crore per year as a rent of the land. The land will be given to IOCL on 30 year lease. UNI